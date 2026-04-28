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Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 50.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 1233.20 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 50.04% to Rs 403.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 1233.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1016.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.34% to Rs 1223.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 984.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 4422.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3813.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1233.201016.34 21 4422.803813.57 16 OPM %60.7955.07 -59.6356.67 - PBDT713.36510.68 40 2421.001908.86 27 PBT624.00420.44 48 2060.691582.34 30 NP403.35268.82 50 1223.82984.23 24

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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