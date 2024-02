Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 58.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 986.09 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 58.39% to Rs 279.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 986.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 683.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.986.09683.8555.9656.22482.02332.63416.41275.68279.36176.37

