Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.45%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.02%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.45%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.02%

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.93% over last one month compared to 8.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.45% today to trade at Rs 3253.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.02% to quote at 7961.31. The index is up 8.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.21% and Swan Energy Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 115.53 % over last one year compared to the 19.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.93% over last one month compared to 8.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1599 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16055 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3266.2 on 18 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1390.95 on 25 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

Market extends gains; realty stocks under pressure

Broader mkt underperforms; realty shares decline

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Indices trade with decent gains; FMCG shares advance

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 262.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for two MSRDC projects

Strides Pharma Global receives USFDA approval for Sucralfate Oral Suspension

Market opens on positive note; breadth strong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story