Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 4.93% over last one month compared to 8.48% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.52% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.45% today to trade at Rs 3253.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.02% to quote at 7961.31. The index is up 8.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.21% and Swan Energy Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 115.53 % over last one year compared to the 19.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1599 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16055 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3266.2 on 18 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1390.95 on 25 May 2023.

