Digital payments firm PhonePe has reportedly decided to delay its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and volatile market conditions.

According to media reports, the company has temporarily deferred its public market listing amid rising uncertainty in global markets following the conflict in West Asia. The report said PhonePe may restart the IPO process once conditions in capital markets stabilise.

The decision reflects caution among companies planning public offerings as geopolitical risks and market volatility continue to weigh on investor sentiment. However, the company is said to remain committed to pursuing a public listing in India at a later stage.