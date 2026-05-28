Physicswallah reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.72% to Rs 918.80 crore

Net Loss of Physicswallah reported to Rs 74.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 293.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 918.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 609.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 215.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 3899.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2886.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.