Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 84.25% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net Loss of Phyto Chem (India) reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.25% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.231.46 -84 9.0714.08 -36 OPM %-286.96-72.60 --20.51-9.52 - PBDT-0.20-1.12 82 -1.53-0.71 -115 PBT-0.29-1.20 76 -1.87-1.05 -78 NP-0.28-1.16 76 -1.80-0.99 -82

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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