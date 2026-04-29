Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 334.60 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 12.14% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 334.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.39% to Rs 137.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 1033.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 811.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.