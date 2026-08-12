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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.73% to Rs 248.21 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 16.33% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 248.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 212.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales248.21212.64 17 OPM %17.6017.84 -PBDT38.1130.00 27 PBT28.1424.87 13 NP21.4418.43 16

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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