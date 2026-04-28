Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1114.29% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net loss of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1114.29% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.12% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.