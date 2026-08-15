Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.100.01 900 OPM %-500.00-6100.00 -PBDT0.050.02 150 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.090 0
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