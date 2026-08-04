Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 4551.55 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 29.74% to Rs 872.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 4551.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3753.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4551.553753.1026.2325.071274.871013.151177.58916.47872.41672.41

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