Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 4551.55 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries rose 29.74% to Rs 872.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 4551.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3753.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4551.553753.10 21 OPM %26.2325.07 -PBDT1274.871013.15 26 PBT1177.58916.47 28 NP872.41672.41 30
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