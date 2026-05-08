Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 37.16% to Rs 579.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 3583.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3141.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 2448.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2076.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 14600.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13140.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3583.383141.14 14 14600.8313140.31 11 OPM %23.1920.11 -24.0922.90 - PBDT881.72697.81 26 3728.593206.10 16 PBT784.63601.13 31 3333.882847.62 17 NP579.27422.34 37 2448.922076.24 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 66.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 5.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story