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Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 87.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 30.49% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 87.74% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.49% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.7124.04 -30 OPM %6.3411.40 -PBDT0.742.51 -71 PBT0.252.07 -88 NP0.191.55 -88

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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