Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 87.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.49% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 87.74% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.49% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.7124.046.3411.400.742.510.252.070.191.55

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