Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 26.84 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 0.93% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.31% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 108.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.