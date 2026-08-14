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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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Sales decline 70.94% to Rs 14.44 crore

Net Loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 70.94% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.4449.69 -71 OPM %79.5092.82 -PBDT-34.366.20 PL PBT-34.426.12 PL NP-47.25-4.02 -1075

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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