Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 70.94% to Rs 14.44 crore

Net Loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 70.94% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.4449.6979.5092.82-34.366.20-34.426.12-47.25-4.02

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