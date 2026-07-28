Pine Labs consolidated net profit rises 308.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 736.92 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs rose 308.56% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 736.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 615.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.736.92615.9112.887.25111.0360.4037.73-4.8419.574.79

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