Pine Labs' consolidated net profit surged 308.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 19.57 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 19.64% YoY to Rs 736.92 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 615.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 37.73 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss before tax of Rs 4.84 crore in Q1 FY26.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the digital infrastructure business increased 14.90% YoY to Rs 499.12 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 434.37 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from the issuing and acquiring platform business rose 30.90% YoY to Rs 237.80 crore from Rs 181.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.13% YoY to Rs 126 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 121 crore in Q1 FY26. However, adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 17.1% from 19.6% a year earlier. Pine Labs said merchant digitisation continued to gather pace during the quarter, with platform gross transaction value (GTV) remaining above $45 billion, reflecting growing adoption by merchants and banking partners. The company's Digital Checkout Points (DCPs) grew 18% YoY to 2.17 million, while more than 70% of transactions were processed through UPI, highlighting the increasing shift towards digital, UPI-first payment solutions. The company maintained its leadership in the enterprise merchant segment in India while expanding its presence in the mid-market, where the merchant base grew over 40% YoY with the addition of more than 1.3 lakh DCPs. Flow, Affordability and Transaction Processing GTV increased over 54% YoY to Rs 91,000 crore, driven by more than 80% growth in UPI GTV and over 40% growth in Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) GTV.

In the online business, Pine Labs added more than 40 merchants across quick commerce, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer (D2C), travel and enterprise segments during the quarter. Shopflo Checkout processed more than Rs 400 crore of D2C and SMB volumes, while the company expanded its government footprint with key wins, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and strengthened its hospitality merchant business. Internationally, revenue rose 21% YoY to Rs 114 crore, contributing around 16% of consolidated revenue. The company expanded its presence across 22 countries by scaling deployments with GCash in the Philippines, launching new affordability programmes in the UAE and Singapore, adding airline partnerships with British Airways and TAROM, launching the Suntec Mall Card programme in Singapore, and expanding engagements with Emirates NBD and Wio Bank across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.