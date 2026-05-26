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Pine Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.02% to Rs 700.51 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs reported to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 700.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 598.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 112.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 145.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 2710.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2274.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales700.51598.64 17 2710.592274.27 19 OPM %15.199.45 -13.229.60 - PBDT130.3746.99 177 410.70192.27 114 PBT59.48-22.21 LP 140.57-99.82 LP NP59.36-28.91 LP 112.51-145.49 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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