Pine Labs standalone net profit rises 78.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 515.42 crore

Net profit of Pine Labs rose 78.44% to Rs 67.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 515.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 434.90% to Rs 149.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1926.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.