Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 199.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 85.90 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 199.28% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 85.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 335.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.