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Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 40.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 60.65% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 40.49% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.65% to Rs 15.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 46.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.909.91 -61 46.7236.20 29 OPM %-83.3319.68 -42.3232.38 - PBDT2.795.19 -46 20.2611.74 73 PBT2.544.80 -47 19.4110.68 82 NP1.692.84 -40 15.917.89 102

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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