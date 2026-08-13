Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.24% to Rs 6.70 croreNet profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 45.15% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.24% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.7015.31 -56 OPM %24.3344.94 -PBDT2.564.58 -44 PBT2.324.41 -47 NP1.983.61 -45
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