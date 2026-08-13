Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.24% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 45.15% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.24% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.7015.3124.3344.942.564.582.324.411.983.61

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