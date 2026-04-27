Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 389.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 3041.57 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 389.82% to Rs 501.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 3041.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2443.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 210.26% to Rs 1506.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 485.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 11253.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9103.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.