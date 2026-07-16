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Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 66.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 3268.66 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 66.80% to Rs 460.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 3268.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2557.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3268.662557.19 28 OPM %63.4167.29 -PBDT499.02358.13 39 PBT442.99301.03 47 NP460.98276.37 67

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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