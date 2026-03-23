Piramal Finance has announced that its board of directors will meet on Friday, 27 March 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 20 March 2026, after market hours.

Piramal Finance is a retail-led upper layer NBFC with a pan-India presence, having served over 5 million customers across 26 states. In retail lending, the company offers home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, digital loans and small business loans. In wholesale lending, the company provides asset-backed, data-driven solutions across real estate and select non-real estate sectors.