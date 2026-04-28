Piramal Finance zooms after Q4 PAT climbs over four-fold to Rs 502 cr

Piramal Finance surged 11.26% to Rs 2,048.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 389.8% to Rs 501.77 crore on 53.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4801.09 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 334.9% YoY to Rs 504.76 crore in Q4 March 2026. Net interest income (NII) climbed 41% YoY to Rs 1,362 crore in Q4 FY26.

Pre-provison operating profit (PPOP) increased 25% YoY to Rs 694 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Total asset under management (AUM) jumped 25% to Rs 1,01,230 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 80,689 crore in Q4 FY25.

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio imnproved to 2.1% as on 31st March 2026, compared with 2.8% as on 31st March 2025. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 1.6% as on 31st March 2026 from 1.9% as on 31st March 2025. On a yearly basis, the companys consolidated net pofit skyrocketed 210.3% to Rs 1,506.14 crore on 25.3% jump in total income to Rs 13,465.89 crore in FY26 over FY25. Anand Piramal, chairman, Piramal Finance, said, Crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM is an important milestone, but what matters more is the quality and consistency of our progress. Over the past year, we have continued to rebalance the portfolio towards a retail-led model while improving profitability, maintaining asset quality and strengthening the balance sheet.