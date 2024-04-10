Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma gains on foraying into men's grooming market in India

Piramal Pharma gains on foraying into men's grooming market in India

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Piramal Pharma gained 1.84% to Rs 144.30 after the company announced that its consumer products division (CPD) has forayed into the men's personal grooming category with the launch of BOHEM product range.

The company said that the product lineup includes a hair removal spray, a beard growth oil, and an underarm roll-on.

With BOHEM, Piramal Pharma intends to shift the grooming culture among men towards more inclusive self-care routines, leveraging scientifically proven ingredients for tangible results, it added.

The launch of BOHEM aligns with the companys intention to cater to the male grooming market.

The range will extend to include face washes, serums, and shower gels, each designed to meet the diverse needs of modern men. This expansion into the grooming market underscores BOHEM's ambition to provide holistic solutions that cater to every aspect of men's grooming, the company staed in the press release.

BOHEM is available nationwide through eCommerce channels like Amazon, Flipkart, D2C platform Wellify and other quick commerce marketplaces.

Nitish Bajaj, CEO, Piramal Consumer Products Division, said, "Mens grooming spends now constitute almost 11% of the entire grooming category, shaping a market ripe for innovation. With BOHEM's debut, our goal is to address the demands of the contemporary men with the commitment to revolutionize men's grooming.

Our vision extends beyond our initial offerings, with a range of exciting new products on the horizon. BOHEM represents a shift towards valuing uniqueness and empowering men to elevate their grooming practices.

Piramal Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical solutions to reduce diseases. Piramal Pharma serves customers worldwide.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 90.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,958.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

