Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 0.83%, gains for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 195.03, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% jump in NIFTY and a 14.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.03, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has gained around 16.03% in last one month.