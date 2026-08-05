Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 1.97%, up for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.49, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 23.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.49, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has added around 16.08% in last one month.