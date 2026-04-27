Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.78, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% fall in NIFTY and a 5.64% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.78, up 2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24075.7. The Sensex is at 77243.68, up 0.76%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has added around 23.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22580.1, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.6, up 2.1% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd is down 21.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% fall in NIFTY and a 5.64% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.