Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 89.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 149.25 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission rose 89.34% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 149.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.25121.54 23 OPM %30.5922.69 -PBDT72.4741.06 76 PBT66.6435.21 89 NP52.7527.86 89
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