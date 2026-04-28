Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 210.62 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 44.83% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.72% to Rs 36.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 788.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.62199.16 6 788.66780.45 1 OPM %9.027.25 -6.726.66 - PBDT22.0016.57 33 63.9160.14 6 PBT18.3212.78 43 48.8244.92 9 NP13.869.57 45 36.6933.44 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel secures Rs 145-cr order from Eastern Coalfields

L&T Realty Properties announces its first land acquisition in NCR micro-market

Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in overseas block (Area 95/96) in Libya

Board of Global Health approves execution of BTA for 79-bed cancer care hospital

Mahindra & Mahindra acquires additional 28.03% stake in Carnot Technologies

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story