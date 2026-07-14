Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 221.61 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India rose 67.60% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.61199.63 11 OPM %9.926.75 -PBDT23.9515.73 52 PBT20.2311.89 70 NP14.958.92 68
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