Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 108.94 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 12.42% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 108.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.108.94115.3812.3413.1416.7719.1114.9517.8211.1412.72

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