Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 108.94 croreNet profit of Platinum Industries declined 12.42% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 108.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales108.94115.38 -6 OPM %12.3413.14 -PBDT16.7719.11 -12 PBT14.9517.82 -16 NP11.1412.72 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content