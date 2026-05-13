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Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 166.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 132.01 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 166.43% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 132.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.82% to Rs 51.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 450.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales132.0196.51 37 450.44392.26 15 OPM %11.618.14 -13.2914.64 - PBDT18.119.75 86 72.3471.63 1 PBT16.508.38 97 66.4167.43 -2 NP15.085.66 166 51.9649.10 6

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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