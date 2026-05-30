Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 113.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.80% to Rs 111.53 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 113.66% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.80% to Rs 111.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.47% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 318.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.