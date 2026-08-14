Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.07% to Rs 90.24 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 316.67% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 90.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.2465.368.734.186.922.256.031.514.501.08

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