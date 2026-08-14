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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 316.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.07% to Rs 90.24 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 316.67% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.07% to Rs 90.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.2465.36 38 OPM %8.734.18 -PBDT6.922.25 208 PBT6.031.51 299 NP4.501.08 317

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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