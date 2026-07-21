Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Government had launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, attract investments, increase exports, generate employment and improve India's global competitiveness. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acts as the nodal Department for overall coordination and monitoring of the PLI Schemes, while the respective Administrative Ministries/Departments are responsible for implementation of their respective Schemes. As on 31.03.2026, under the PLI Schemes, resulted actual investment of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh (direct and indirect). The PLI Schemes have collectively enabled exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sensex settles 238 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,200 mark; VIX slides 2.92

Nifty slips below 24,200 as higher crude, FII selling keep markets under pressure

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story