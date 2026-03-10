PM says country must continuously modernise its education system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Indias greatest strength today lies in the aspirations of its youthfrom villages, towns and citieswho seek to innovate and contribute meaningfully to the nations future. The PM noted that as India moves towards an innovation-driven economy, the country must continuously modernise its education system to unlock this potential. The Prime Minister also underlined that lakhs of stakeholders, experts and beneficiaries are participating in these consultations, generating practical ideas and solutions that energise the implementation of the Union Budget.

