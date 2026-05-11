PM urges citizens not to buy gold for a year, calls for a reduction in fuel consumption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to buy gold for a year, reduce fuel consumption, and conserve foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis. PM has also called for the revival of work-from-home practices. The Prime Ministers appeal comes at a time when global crude oil prices have surged sharply near four-year highs due to escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Modi also appealed to citizens to rethink discretionary spending as the country faces economic pressure from rising global energy costs. He further urged people to reduce edible oil consumption and asked farmers to cut dependence on chemical fertilisers imported from abroad.

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