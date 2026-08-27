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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PMJDY completes 12 years, records opening of more than 59 crore accounts

PMJDY completes 12 years, records opening of more than 59 crore accounts

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Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update today that Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has completed 12 years. Over the years, this initiative witnessed a transformation in India's financial landscape, and the scheme has become a torchbearer for financial inclusion worldwide. As the worlds largest financial inclusion initiative, PMJDY continues to redefine access to banking for all Indians. The scheme has seen opening of more than 59 crore accounts and has garnered deposit balance of Rs 3.17 lakh crore and recorded a total issuance of 41.29 crore free-of-cost RuPay cards.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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