PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 49.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 454.56 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts declined 49.58% to Rs 80.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 563.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.454.56563.2796.6695.47108.76213.53108.19212.9880.70160.07

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