PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 49.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 454.56 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts declined 49.58% to Rs 80.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 454.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 563.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales454.56563.27 -19 OPM %96.6695.47 -PBDT108.76213.53 -49 PBT108.19212.98 -49 NP80.70160.07 -50
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