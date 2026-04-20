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PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 82.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 424.11 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts declined 82.68% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 424.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.06% to Rs 181.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 1698.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1675.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales424.11418.77 1 1698.761675.98 1 OPM %77.9797.12 -91.5296.92 - PBDT14.9399.96 -85 242.61312.17 -22 PBT13.9299.02 -86 239.84308.75 -22 NP12.9975.02 -83 181.62233.03 -22

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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