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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the June 2026 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 2263.44 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 4.47% to Rs 557.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 533.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 2263.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2076.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2263.442076.11 9 OPM %91.5293.02 -PBDT734.80702.62 5 PBT718.44687.92 4 NP557.34533.50 4

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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