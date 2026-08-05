PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 2263.44 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 4.47% to Rs 557.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 533.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 2263.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2076.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2263.442076.1191.5293.02734.80702.62718.44687.92557.34533.50

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