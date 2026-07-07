PNB Housing Finance ends higher as board to consider fundraising proposal

PNB Housing Finance advanced 1.63% to settle at Rs 1,107 after the company said its board will meet on 10 July 2026 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The proposal, if approved by the board, will be recommended to shareholders for approval at the company's ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company plans to raise the funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, subject to the necessary board and shareholder approvals.

PNB Housing Finance is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focuses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loan against properties and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.