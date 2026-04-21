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PNC Infratech bags 2 national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 cr

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
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PNC Infratech has emerged as the First Lowest (L1) Bidder in tenders floated by National Highways Authority of India (NIIAI) for 2 HAM based National Highway Projects for an aggregate 'Bid Project Cost' (BPC) of Rs. 3483 crore exclusive of GST.

Project I- Construction of 4 Lane highway from Barabanki Design Chainage Km 0+000 to Mustafabad Design Chainage Km 43+030 (Existing Chainage Km 0.000 to Chainage Km 43.700) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH (O) Scheme (Package-I) - Quoted BPC : Rs. 1728 crore.

Project II- Construction of 4 Lane highway from Mustafabad Design Chainage Krn 43+030 to Biswariya Design Chainage Km 101+515 (Existing Chainage Km 43.700 to chainage Km 98.475) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH(O) Scheme (Package-Il) - Quoted BPC: Rs. 1755 crore.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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