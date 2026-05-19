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PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 42.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 42.89% to Rs 107.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1704.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 831.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 5368.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6768.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1616.981704.11 -5 5368.106768.68 -21 OPM %17.1421.26 -21.1730.52 - PBDT181.54191.62 -5 696.451386.08 -50 PBT146.31151.00 -3 574.311191.56 -52 NP107.8575.48 43 831.77815.49 2

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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