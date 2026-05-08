PNC Infratech emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 194-cr EPC project in UP

PNC Infratech has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for an EPC project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for a quoted price of Rs 194.4 crore.

The project involves the construction of a 4-lane flyover with 2 loops and 2 ramps at the Shaheed Path intersection on the RHS bank of the Gomti River, Lucknow, on an EPC basis.

The completion period for the project is 24 months. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.