PNC Infratech gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 3,483-cr NHAI projects

PNC Infratech surged 7.29% to Rs 223.60 after the company emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two HAM-based National Highway projects floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with a combined bid project cost of Rs 3,483 crore.

The financial bids for the two projects were opened on 21 April 2026. Both projects are located in Uttar Pradesh on the NH-927 section and will be executed under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under the NH (O) scheme.

The first project involves the construction of a 4-lane highway from Barabanki to Mustafabad, with a quoted bid project cost of Rs 1,728 crore. The second project involves the construction of a 4-lane highway from Mustafabad to Biswariya, with a quoted bid project cost of Rs 1,755 crore.