PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 194-cr EPC order from Lucknow Development Authority

PNC Infratech rose 1.37% to Rs 210.25 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore.

The project involves construction of a four-lane flyover with two loops and two ramps at Shaheed Path Intersection, RHS bank of Gomti River in Lucknow.

The domestic order is to be executed over a period of 24 months, the company said. The contract does not involve any related-party transaction and has been awarded by a domestic entity, it added.

PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development, construction and management activities across sectors, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines and industrial area development.